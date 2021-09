PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle Chapter of Crimestoppers is holding a month-long fundraiser to commemorate their 40th Anniversary.

Crimestoppers along with The Powder Room will raffle off 30 guns in 30 days.

The tickets are 35 dollars. There are multiple locations you can purchase a ticket. Check out the Powder Rooms website for a List.