Woman pleads no contest to aggravated assault charges

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — She pulled the trigger, he heard the click but thankfully, the gun did not fire.

A Panama City woman was sentenced Thursday after attempting to kill her ex-husband.

Tabatha Miller appeared in court through a virtual hearing and pled no contest to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In January of 2019, Miller and her ex-husband got into an argument inside his home. When he tried to leave, Miller followed him and shouted ‘Tonight’s the night. I’m going to blow your head off.”

Tabatha Miller

Miller then ran out of the house with a revolver, put it into the passenger side window of the victim’s car and pulled the trigger.

The victim stated he heard a ‘click’ but the gun didn’t fire. The victim was then able to wrestle the gun away from Miller before she ran off.

Miller was later found suffering from an apparent overdose.

On Thursday, she pled no contest to the charges and received 5 years of probation.

Miller must first complete an intensive drug and alcohol inpatient program before being able to start probation.