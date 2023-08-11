UPDATE (2:50 p.m.): Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect went to the Mellow Mushroom on Bayou Boulevard and called to turn himself in.

At this time, investigators are questioning him, and he will be charged with murder.

The woman who was shot and killed by the suspect was a contract employee with Home Depot.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is dead after shots were fired inside a Home Depot in Pensacola Friday.

Officials said a man, the alleged shooter, is in police custody. The Home Depot is located near Davis Highway and Brent Lane. The store has been evacuated.

WKRG News 5 is headed to the scene. As soon as more information is available we will update this story.