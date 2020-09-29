Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Woman charged with stealing $700,000 from law firm

Crime
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A Valparaiso woman who worked for a local law firm for about ten years is accused of stealing more than $700,000 from her former employer.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51-year-old Janice Porter last week for fraud of more than $50,000 as well as three counts of money laundering.

Investigators said the thefts took place between May 2013 and March 2020. The victim said Porter had been entrusted to administer the law firm’s financial operating account and all credit card accounts.

A forensic audit revealed a vast scheme by Porter to defraud the firm over a seven year timeframe involving unauthorized payroll distributions, bank disbursements, credit card charges, and disbursements, and totaling $730,356.19, deputies wrote.

Porter admitted hiding the thefts until the amount because so large she could no longer conceal it, they added.

