PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman is behind bars after leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit.

Franchesque Lashondra Robinson was arrested after a pursuit with two Sheriff’s Offices and the Florida Highway Patrol through Washington, Jackson, and Gadsden counties.

According to a news release the incident began around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The chase began at the Northwest Florida Reception Center, the release stated.

Officials said she almost hit an officer on duty while speeding away. Robinson continued north on State Road 77.

She was exceeding speeds of 120 mph. Officials said she entered Jackson county on Interstate 10 and eventually entered Gadsden county.

Officials added she then lost control of the vehicle. Robinson was taken into custody and booked at the Gadsden County Jail on felony charges.

Additional charges are pending for both Washington and Jackson counties.