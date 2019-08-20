Woman arrested in connection to stabbing

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– One woman is behind bars following a stabbing that happened in Panama City Beach on Monday.

Officers have arrested 24-year-old Sade Cawthon after hearing testimony of the incident from the victim and a witness.

The two say Cawthon stabbed the victim multiple times with two knives while they were having a conversation. The victim told authorities that they were not fighting at the time and the stabbing seemed to be an act of aggression rather than self-defense.

“Some of the stab wounds were consistent with defensive wounds to the hands. Inside the apartment, it had appeared there had been a struggle inside the apartment and one of the weapons was actually recovered inside the apartment,” said Captain Jason Daffin of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Daffin says two weapons were used in the incident but were both recovered through investigation.

Officers say a child was present during the stabbing and following the incident, Cawthon took the child and left the scene.

After issuing an alert and warrants, police were able to locate Cawthon in her vehicle on Highway 79 early Tuesday morning. She has been booked into the Bay County jail and the child has been turned over to the department of children and families.

Cawthon is charged with aggravated battery and child abuse.