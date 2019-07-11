Wewahitchka man arrested on four counts of lewd and lascivious battery against a minor

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. – A Wewahitchka man has been arrested in Lynn Haven on four felony counts of lewd and lascivious battery.

According to Lynn Haven Police, 25-year old Jalyn Addison is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year old juvenile on at least four occasions between January 2019 and June 2019.

According to police, Addison was aware of the child’s age and initiated the relationship. He was taken into custody and transported into the Bay County Jail where he is waiting for his first appearance before a judge.