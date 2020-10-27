WCSO: Shoplifting ends in meth arrest

WASHINGTON COUNTY (WCSO) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call to a local business Friday, October 23, 2020 in reference to a theft, deputies wrote in a news release.

Prior to deputy’s arrival, one of the suspects fled in a 2019 White Chevrolet Silverado. Deputies made contact with the other two subjects who remained at the store.

During the investigation, 25-year-old, Kelsey Helen Bowers, of DeFuniak Springs became agitated and combative with deputies and was placed under arrest for resisting an officer. Deputies then discovered the male subject in the store was the actual owner of the vehicle.

A short time later, deputies located the Chevrolet on Bennett Drive in Chipley and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as 38-year-old, Aaron Michael Miller of Ponce De Leon Springs. After a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted approximately 2.5 grams of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia and two pair of Levi jeans stolen from the business were discovered.

Miller was placed under arrest and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance without a prescription, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Larceny.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.