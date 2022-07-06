WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said they served three search warrants that led to the arrest of seven people and the seizure of six pounds of methamphetamine.
WCSO said the investigation took multiple months, and the search warrants took place on June 30, July 1, and July 5.
After conducting a search warrant at 76 Windchime Way in Freeport on July 1, WCSO said investigators found six pounds of meth, six pounds of marijuana, fentanyl tablets, more than $21,000 in cash, two pistols and a rifle.
After the three search warrants were conducted, the following arrests and charges were made:
- Anthony Avizius, 56— possession of fentanyl, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Donald Edward Robbins Jr., 41— trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a weapon and ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute (released on a $50,000 bond)
- Barbara Jean Sullivan, 62— possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Bobbi Wagstaff, 27— possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a nuisance dwelling, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Kenneth Dewayne Wilson, 41— possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Megan Nicole Bridges, 26— possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Johnny Ray Smith, 26— arrested on a warrant for failure to appear