WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said they served three search warrants that led to the arrest of seven people and the seizure of six pounds of methamphetamine.

WCSO said the investigation took multiple months, and the search warrants took place on June 30, July 1, and July 5.

After conducting a search warrant at 76 Windchime Way in Freeport on July 1, WCSO said investigators found six pounds of meth, six pounds of marijuana, fentanyl tablets, more than $21,000 in cash, two pistols and a rifle.

After the three search warrants were conducted, the following arrests and charges were made: