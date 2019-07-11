WCSO looking for four suspects after road rage incident

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four people in relation to a road rage incident.

Deputies were called to Taco Bell in Miramar Beach June 28. The victims told deputies they passed a truck on Highway 98, which then started to tailgate them and illegally followed them through traffic.

Deputies say the victims entered the Taco Bell drive-thru, and the truck parked in the parking lot. The occupants of the truck got out, and deputies say one of the men punched the passenger in the head and face while the victim was still in the vehicle.

The passenger then exited the vehicle, and the attack continued. Deputies say the victim had a broken jaw. The driver of the car told deputies a man grabbed her by the throat to shove her away as he attempted to close a door of the truck before leaving the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model black Ford F-250 diesel with silver trim. One of the suspects has been identified by investigators as 34-year-old Blake Roberson of Destin, who owns Pristine Paint and Pressure Washing.

Deputies say another suspect is a black male, approximately 6’1 with dreadlocks who was wearing a black shirt and black pants. Deputies are also looking for two men who are pictured below. The images are screenshots from a cell phone video taken by one of the victims.





The WCSO released a video of the incident. Warning: the video contains strong language.

If you have any information on this incident, you are encouraged to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8111. Anonymous tips called be called into Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.