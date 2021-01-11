WCSO investigating shooting in DeFuniak Springs

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) —The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after one person was injured and more than a dozen shots were fired Sunday night.

According to deputies, the incident happened near Highway 90 and Fairfield Drive in DeFuniak Springs around 8 p.m., where they found a car with bullet holes and one person inside.

Deputies said the person was life-flighted from the scene with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries and Highway 90 was shut down for several hours during the aftermath.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw two cars heading west at the time of the shooting, then one vehicle stopped and more than a dozen rounds were fired at the other car.

The suspected car then sped off, heading east on Highway 90 toward DeFuniak Springs, according to witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111 or remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Tax Watch News Conference

Save The Closet to hold Clothing Giveaway

Mrs. Strickland's Fourth Grade Class

Springfield Murder case update

Gov. DeSantis helps to open COVID vaccination sites for worship centers

Snowbirds eligible to receive COVID vaccine in Walton County

More Local News

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm