WCSO investigating shooting in DeFuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) —The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after one person was injured and more than a dozen shots were fired Sunday night.

According to deputies, the incident happened near Highway 90 and Fairfield Drive in DeFuniak Springs around 8 p.m., where they found a car with bullet holes and one person inside.

Deputies said the person was life-flighted from the scene with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries and Highway 90 was shut down for several hours during the aftermath.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw two cars heading west at the time of the shooting, then one vehicle stopped and more than a dozen rounds were fired at the other car.

The suspected car then sped off, heading east on Highway 90 toward DeFuniak Springs, according to witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111 or remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS (8477).