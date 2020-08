HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has charged three people in connection to the murder of a man who was reported missing from Jackson and Houston Counties about July 4th, officials said Wednesday.

Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Houston County Sheriff’s Office contacted HCSO to advise their search for 51-year-old Raul Ambriz Guillen led them to information stating Guillen was last seen at 1101 Highway 171, Graceville at the residence of 43-year-old Jeremie Odell Peters in the company of 35 year-old William Shane Parker of Gordon, Alabama and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Lauren Kay Wambles of Dothan, Alabama, officials wrote in a news release