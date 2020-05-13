Washington County woman arrested on felony child abuse charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Washington County woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators in Bay County said the child was at the grandmother’s home in Bayou George and that the four-year-old had several contusions and bruising on her body, arms, legs, and head. Authorities say the child said her mother had ‘whooped’ her with a belt at the family home in Ebro.

Investigators interviewed the mother, Megan Sheets and medical staff at Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and charged Sheets with felony child abuse.

She was booked into the Washington County jail.