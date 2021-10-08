Washington County Woman arrested on drug, theft, stolen property charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On October 7, 2021, Washington County Sheriff’s Office Investigators were contacted by Bay County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in locating some stolen property. Information was provided that the stolen items were at 448 Buckhorn Boulevard Chipley, Florida.

Upon arrival at 448 Buckhorn Boulevard Investigators made contact with Sharmin Corbin. Located in the yard was a Kubota Tractor and equipment trailer reported stolen in Bay County. After further investigation, other stolen items were located.

Sharmin Corbin, a 46-year-old Washington County resident, was arrested on drug charges. A search warrant was executed at 448 Buckhorn Boulevard. During the service of the search warrant, methamphetamines, stolen guns, stolen equipment, and a stolen Hoyt Bow were recovered from the residence.

Corbin was arrested, transported to the Washington County Jail, and charged with various felony charges to include: Possession of methamphetamines, dealing in stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the search warrant, drug items were seized, along with stolen equipment, equipment trailer, and various additional tools and equipment. Further investigation is being conducted on stolen property.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.