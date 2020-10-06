Walton County Sheriff’s dispatcher accused of embezzling from church

WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A Walton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher was arrested and fired after investigators determined he embezzled from a DeFuniak Springs church.

The finance committee at Friendship Baptist Church confronted Roger McLaney II, 47, on September 15th after finding discrepancies in the church’s bank account.

McLaney embezzled more than $100,000 from Friendship Baptist Church while serving as the church’s treasurer since 2016, deputies wrote in a news release. In addition to bank transfers, it was also discovered cash offerings were also taken, they added.

“We want the public to know, being a member of this agency does not make you above the law,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “If nothing else, it should manifest a deeper passion for punishing those that break it. We will continue to be transparent to those we serve who entrust us with the safety of this community. We assure you that our dedication to this mission is stronger than ever.”

Roger Colbert McLaney II, is charged with organized fraud over $50,000, a first-degree felony, and was fired from his position as a communications officer at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

McLaney was arrested at his home Monday and taken to the Walton County Jail without incident.