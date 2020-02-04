Walton County officials offering $5,000 reward for information on arson

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A $5,000 reward is being offered leading to the arrest of a suspect in a fire that destroyed a home in Walton County.

The Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau are currently working an investigation into a fire that occurred November 23rd on Corbin Gainey Road.

A 9-1-1 call prompted the response of multiple county agencies at around 4:30 am.

Firefighters battled the blaze engulfing the three-story home just before dawn and cleared the scene hours later.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office later determined the fire was caused by arson.

If you have information in this case, contact 877-NoArson (877-662-7766) or visit arsonreporting.fldfs.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Florida's outstanding firefighters honored during 2020 Fire Service Awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida's outstanding firefighters honored during 2020 Fire Service Awards"

Walton County officials offering $5,000 reward for information on arson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton County officials offering $5,000 reward for information on arson"

Mobile medical unit of the Health Department expanding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mobile medical unit of the Health Department expanding"

Gulf Franklin campus of GCSC recieves 2.2 million dollar grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gulf Franklin campus of GCSC recieves 2.2 million dollar grant"

NSA PC participating in two week training event

Thumbnail for the video titled "NSA PC participating in two week training event"

HOMETOWN HERO

Thumbnail for the video titled "HOMETOWN HERO"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.