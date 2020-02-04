Walton County officials offering $5,000 reward for information on arson

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A $5,000 reward is being offered leading to the arrest of a suspect in a fire that destroyed a home in Walton County.

The Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau are currently working an investigation into a fire that occurred November 23rd on Corbin Gainey Road.

A 9-1-1 call prompted the response of multiple county agencies at around 4:30 am.

Firefighters battled the blaze engulfing the three-story home just before dawn and cleared the scene hours later.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office later determined the fire was caused by arson.

If you have information in this case, contact 877-NoArson (877-662-7766) or visit arsonreporting.fldfs.com.