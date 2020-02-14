Walton County man arrested for child abuse

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A DeFuniak Springs man facing child abuse charges after an investigation into a complaint submitted by a Walton County educator.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office Child Protection Unit says they received the complaint in late January regarding Douglas Gladue, 45, abusing a child.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau says they found the victim had medical needs that were not being addressed by Gladue.

According to Child Protective Investigators, on multiple occasions they attempted to provide resources and transportation to appointments, but Gladue would either cancel or not take the victim to the appointment.

Gladue is charged with child neglect and is being held on a $2,500 bond.

