Walton County deputies searching for escaped inmate

WALTON COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — An inmate walked off from a work crew in DeFuniak Springs and Walton County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies are searching for him.

Clyde Hunter, 32, walked away from work crew cleaning up storm debris at the little league park at 469 South 25th Street in DeFuniak Springs at 10:05 a.m. Thursday.

Hunter is described as a white male with dark hair, 5’9, 180 lbs. According to the Walton County Jail website Hunter is facing dozens of charges including burglary, theft, criminal mischief and dealing in stolen goods.

Walton Correctional K-9 teams are on scene. But it’s believed Hunter was possibly picked up by a girlfriend or other acquaintance.

If any area resident spots Hunter, please call (850)-892-8111 or dial 911.