Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Walton County deputies searching for escaped inmate

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clyde Hunter

WALTON COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — An inmate walked off from a work crew in DeFuniak Springs and Walton County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies are searching for him.

Clyde Hunter

Clyde Hunter, 32, walked away from work crew cleaning up storm debris at the little league park at 469 South 25th Street in DeFuniak Springs at 10:05 a.m. Thursday.  

Clyde Hunter

Hunter is described as a white male with dark hair, 5’9, 180 lbs. According to the Walton County Jail website Hunter is facing dozens of charges including burglary, theft, criminal mischief and dealing in stolen goods.

Walton Correctional K-9 teams are on scene. But it’s believed Hunter was possibly picked up by a girlfriend or other acquaintance.

If any area resident spots Hunter, please call (850)-892-8111 or dial 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Mr. Heath's Fifth Grade Class

Choctawhatchee River to crest at historic level

Okaloosa residents brace for flooding

Arnold football eager to begin season

St. Andrews residents see flooding worse than Hurricane Michael

Fountain residents are shocked to see high waters from Hurricane Sally

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the