Walton County deputies make two arrests after more than $25,000 in meth seized

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are behind bars after three pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of more than $25,000 is seized by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office VICE Narcotics Unit.

James Franklin Young, 55, and Shelley Elizabeth Johnson, 43, were arrested and booked into the Walton County Jail after deputies say WCSO K9 ‘Jester’ responded to a traffic stop on Highway 331 revealing the drugs and over $25,149 in cash.

Following their arrest, two search warrants were conducted by VICE Narcotics Investigators at Johnson’s residence at 680 Mallet Bayou Road in Freeport, and Young’s residence at 1390 Sexton Road in DeFuniak Springs. Deputies say additional narcotics including 23 grams of fentanyl, six ounces of cocaine, heroin, and Xanax were located. In addition, $2,523 in cash, four firearms, and five vehicles were seized following the execution of the search warrants.

“These arrests are the result of our continued commitment to getting dealers who prey on our citizens behind bars” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “This was a fantastic effort by our patrol deputies and VICE Narcotics to these dangerous drugs off the street.”