WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A DeFuniak Springs man will spend the next 45 years in prison for killing his fiancee.

Judge Kelvin Wells sentenced 29-year-old Cole Morgan Ward on a second-degree murder conviction on Tuesday.

On December 15, 2020, Ward called 911 and reportedly told dispatchers his girlfriend was hitting him.

He went on to say he thought he’d killed her. The dispatcher reportedly gave Ward CPR instructions.

However, by the time deputies and paramedics arrived, the woman was pronounced dead.

Along with prison time, Ward will reportedly have to pay fines, court costs and restitution to the Victims Crime Compensation Fund.