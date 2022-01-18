Walton Co. man arrested for alleged drug trafficking

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop for speeding turned into a drug bust Monday night.

A deputy reportedly pulled over 41-year-old Michael Bratton of Freeport for speeding around 9 p.m. on County Road 1087.

WCSO said K9 Colt alerted an odor coming from the car, and a deputy reportedly found a bag with almost 57 grams of methamphetamine, pills, $956 of cash, and over 20 grams of marijuana.

Bratton was reportedly taken to the Walton County Jail and was charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 14 grams, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was reportedly out on bond awaiting trial for allegedly committing battery on a pregnant woman and throwing a brick through the window of an occupied car.

