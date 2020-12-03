Victims in PCB double murder identified

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police released the names of the two victims found dead in a wooded area behind an area liquor store last month.

On Thursday, Beach Police identified them as John Douglas and Clifford Lowrey, both from Panama City Beach, and believed to be transients.

Officers found the men’s bodies November 10th.

According to a police report officers were looking for a suspect who stole from ABC Liquors. They found one man floating face down in a nearby retention pond – and another man in a shallow grave.

Chief Drew Whitman said the agency is still waiting on a cause of death but has confirmed there was a weapon involved.

He also said they have two suspects in the case and there is no danger to the public.