Victim shot in foot during drug related robbery

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office) — On Sunday the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting incident at Citizen’s Lodge located on Cavern’s Road in Marianna, Florida.

Responding deputies determined that a male subject had been shot in the foot. The male subject was transported to Jackson Hospital for treatment.

During the course of the investigation, deputies were able to determine that a group of young people were gathered in the parking. One of the persons present had arraigned a meeting with four other subjects for the purpose of selling them marijuana. The subjects arrived and attempted to rob the individual rather than pay him. A struggle ensued over the marijuana and the subject was able to retrieve the marijuana.

As the other subjects drove away, one of the occupants fired multiple shots from the vehicle in the direction of the group of young people, striking the one victim in the foot.

Deputies were able to recover the marijuana in question and the subject that attempted to sell it was arrested for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute. Another subject was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies were able to identify the occupants of the vehicle and on 11-09-2020 two juveniles were arrested and transported to the Juvenile Detention Facility in Panama City, Florida. These subjects were charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted armed robbery. Additional arrests are pending in this case.

The persons arrested are identified as following:

Cutter Wiggins, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute

Jaden Huff, possession of a controlled substance

Noah Nazarichuk, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon