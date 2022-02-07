UPDATE:

DOTHAN (WDHN) — The victim has been named from the alleged stabbing on February 4 in Dothan. According to an update by Dothan police, 41-year-old Frenando Quantrill Jones was killed in the stabbing.

Witnesses say the altercation between Latrevius Thomas-Jackson and Frenando Jones broke out after Jones was unhappy with how Thomas-Jackson was treating a woman.

After a brief physical altercation, Thomas-Jackson went inside a residence on Rimson Road to grab a knife. He then returned outside and stabbed Jones numerous times.

The injured victim then ran from the home. After police were able to find him, investigators were able to find the knife they believed was involved in the incident, after statements made by Jones.

After receiving medical assistance, Jones later died on the way to an area hospital.

Authorities were able to locate and arrest Thomas-Jackson who is charged with murder.

Thomas-Jackson remains in the Houston County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

