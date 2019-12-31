Update: Authorities release identity of murder victim; suspects on loose

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a Sunday night shooting that claimed one man’s life.

On Monday, deputies say the victim was identified as 30-year-old Edward Ross of Panama City Beach.

Deputies say Ross and his father were inside their home on Sunset Avenue when a knock was made on the door before three or four black males entered the home.

Then, the men fired off several rounds and shot Ross multiple times, according to Lieutenant Jeremy Mathis. However, they’re unsure of who the suspects are at this time.

“At this point, we have some leads but we hate to say we know for sure who did it or the motive or involvement was,” Mathis said.

Mathis says they have few details right now but working to gather more.

“We have done canvases all through that neighborhood. They literally are canvassing Thomas Drive from one end to the other looking for a video on Thomas drive that can show anything or anybody that may have seen something, heard something.”

Court records show Ross had previous arrests, some being drug-related but Mathis says they’re unsure of the motive behind the act.

He says they have one message to the suspects.

“I’m going to tell them that we’re not going to forget about this, it’s not going to go away in a week or two days, however long it takes, we’re coming, our whole division is coming, our whole agency is coming,” Mathis said.

As of Monday at 6:30 p.m., the suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700 or Crimestoppers at 850-785-TIPS (8477).

Bay County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000.00 for any information leading to an arrest in this case.