UPDATE: Attempted armed robbery suspects may have been juveniles

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are still on the lookout for two suspects who they say attempted to rob a Hop N Pop gas station in Millville Tuesday evening.

Police say both suspects had handguns they used in an attempt to rob the store. They are now releasing footage of the crime.

Officials with the Panama City Police Department now believe that the two suspects in the video footage appear to be juveniles.

Police say the two men in the video point firearms at the store clerk, but then ran out rather quickly with no money or items in hand.

“It looks like they got scared or spooked off by something that was in the store and when they did that, they ran back out the store and started running North on Williams Ave,” said Captain Jon Morris of the Panama City Police Department.

The Police Department canvassed the scene with help from their crime scene division as well as K9 dogs to look for evidence.

“What we’ve determined so far we believe that they are juveniles. Due to what we’ve seen so far we believe its a black male and a white male,” said Captain Morris.

They believe the two suspects are young due to their apprehensiveness to enter the store as well as other factors.

“We can tell just by their actions or mannerisms that they appear to be young. Even one of the people in the store said that they thought they were younger,” said Captain Morris.

Police believe they will soon identify both men.

“When they walked they touched certain items, and that leaves trace DNA so we’ll be able to determine hopefully who they are,” said Captain Morris.

If anyone has any information on this crime or surveillance video around their home potentially of those two suspects they are urged to call the Panama City Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.