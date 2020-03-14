Two suspects arrested in connection to Walton County home burglary

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County authorities have arrested two suspects they believe are connected to a home burglary in February.

Trishtan Medley and Kevin Wilson, both 24, arrested during a traffic stop by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after receiving multiple reports of car burglaries in Freeport.

Medley was previously identified as a person of interest in a February 25th incident where two people were caught on video surveillance attempting to enter a home off while the owners slept inside.

Both men were subsequently arrested and booked on charges of grand theft, burglary, criminal mischief, and loitering and prowling.

Additional charges are expected.

A third person inside the vehicle during the traffic stop was identified as Marie Grindstaff, 32. She was charged with grand theft and burglary.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Mercy Chefs in need of volunteers for Spring Break

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercy Chefs in need of volunteers for Spring Break"

Two suspects arrested in connection to Walton County home burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two suspects arrested in connection to Walton County home burglary"

Spas taking extra precautions amidst coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spas taking extra precautions amidst coronavirus"

'We have seen a spike in ICE raids in the past two weeks'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We have seen a spike in ICE raids in the past two weeks'"

Activist: People living in fear after ICE raids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Activist: People living in fear after ICE raids"

Grandfather left to care for 11-year-old after tortilla factory employee taken by ICE

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grandfather left to care for 11-year-old after tortilla factory employee taken by ICE"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.