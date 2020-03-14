Two suspects arrested in connection to Walton County home burglary

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County authorities have arrested two suspects they believe are connected to a home burglary in February.

Trishtan Medley and Kevin Wilson, both 24, arrested during a traffic stop by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after receiving multiple reports of car burglaries in Freeport.

Medley was previously identified as a person of interest in a February 25th incident where two people were caught on video surveillance attempting to enter a home off while the owners slept inside.

Both men were subsequently arrested and booked on charges of grand theft, burglary, criminal mischief, and loitering and prowling.

Additional charges are expected.

A third person inside the vehicle during the traffic stop was identified as Marie Grindstaff, 32. She was charged with grand theft and burglary.