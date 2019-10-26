Two people behind bars and another wanted after over one pound of meth discovered

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people and are looking for a third person believed to be involved in the possession of more than a pound of methamphetamine.

Deputies say they responded to a civil dispute at a home in Bay County on October 19th. Once deputies were on scene they learned that a travel trailer on the property was stolen. The trailer was then towed to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators searched the trailer and found a hidden safe, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia inside.

A search warrant was obtained on the hidden safe and investigators say they found more than a pound of meth inside. Also inside the safe were several receipts from a discount store.

Investigators went to the discount store and looked at video and identified two people making the purchase at the store as 30-year-old Alexander Morrison and 23-year-old Brittany Beck. It is believed they were living inside the stolen camper trailer.

Deputies say Beck contacted them at the Sheriff’s Office on October 24th and requested to get her clothing from the trailer. Investigators seized the methamphetamine, unloaded the firearm, and placed cameras inside the trailer. Beck came to the office with Michael Rowe to get clothing from inside the trailer. Once investigators left her alone in the trailer, with Rowe serving as a lookout, she immediately removed the hidden safe and the firearm. Beck was recorded on video cameras.

Brittany Beck was arrested before leaving the BCSO, and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Michael Rowe was also arrested for Principal to Trafficking in Methamphetamine. The Sheriff’s Office has also obtained a warrant for Alexander Morrison for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon