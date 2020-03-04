Two minors connected to murder case waived to adult court

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The two minors deputies say are involved in the murder of Edward Ross will now be tried as adults.

Abel Ortiz

Jorge Hernandez, 17, and Abel Ortiz, 16, were previously taken into custody and held at the Department of Juvenile Justice; charged with an open count of murder.

Jorge Hernandez

On February 28, the state attorney’s office filed for both the minors to be waived to adult court, meaning they will be treated as adults throughout court proceedings.

Hernandez has already appeared in court and is now being held at the Bay County Jail without bond.

Ortiz will appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

Edward Ross was shot and killed inside his home on December 29, 2019, when deputies say multiple men forced their way inside and shot Ross.

Through investigation, five men were said to be apart of the deadly act. They all have been arrested, charged with murder and in custody.

The three remaining men in the case are Andre Bivins, Jorge Perez, and Joshua Campbell.