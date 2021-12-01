Two charged in shooting incident at Panama City nightclub on Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man and woman were arrested and charged after an altercation at a nightclub in Panama City on Tuesday night.

The Panama City Police Department said officers responded to a call about gunfire at a nightclub parking lot on the 1600 block of West 15th Street. Officers later determined that a man and a woman engaged in an argument that led to both suspects arming themselves with handguns.

The woman, 33-year-old Valerie Laney, reportedly fired multiple shots into the air and later fled the area, according to PCPD. No one was injured.

Officers arrested Jerry Peace, 37, at the scene after finding a 9mm handgun in the passenger seat of his car.

Deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office pulled over and arrested Laney, where they found a holster, ammunition, three magazines, and marijuana in her car.

Laney is charged with aggravated assault and discharging a firearm in public.

Peace is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.

Both suspects have been transported to the Bay County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the PCPD at (850) 872-3100.