Two Bay Co. men arrested for human trafficking

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are facing human trafficking charges for alleged child pornography and prostitution activity.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 20-year-old Christian Grogan of Panama City Beach, and 17-year-old William Berkley of Panama City.

BCSO said their two-month investigation revealed Berkley was forcing an underage girl to make pornographic videos, then selling them online to pay Berkley’s rent. He is charged with three counts of human trafficking.

Grogan is reportedly accused of paying the girl, and two others, to have sex with him. He is charged with one count of human trafficking.

Because Grogan was on probation from a December 2020 arrest for a similar incident, the Sheriff’s office said he’s being held without bond.

Sheriff’s officials said they expect to file more charges.