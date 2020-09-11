Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Two arrested on meth charges in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla— Two separate undercover narcotics investigations lead to the arrest of two DeFuniak Springs men.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office VICE/Narcotics Unit announces the arrest of the following individuals.

Xavier Britavius Baker, 42, was arrested at his residence located at 230 Goodwin Road, DeFuniak Springs, FL on September 9th.

Baker is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and use of two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. He was given a $50,000 bond.

Christopher Tyler Miller, 37, was arrested at his residence located at 749 Lincoln Ave DeFuniak Springs, Florida on September 9th.

Miller is charged with the sale of methamphetamine and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. He was given a $15,000 bond. Both are still incarcerated at the Walton County Jail at the time of this release.

