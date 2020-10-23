Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Two arrested after Panama City shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PCPD News Release) — On October 22, 2020, the Panama City Police Department responding to the 800 block of E 10th Street for a disturbance.

Ivory Broxton-Jackson

Officers located a victim that had been beaten during an altercation involving drugs. A short while later, another victim involved in the disturbance arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. During the investigation,

Arsheona Daniels

30-year-old Ivory Broxton-Jackson was identified as a suspect, and probable cause was established to seek warrants against Broxton with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting across a paved roadway, and two counts of use of a firearm during a felony.

With the assistance of the Mariana Police Department and the Jackson County Sherriff’s Office, Broxton was located in Mariana with 27-year-old Arsheona Daniels. Probable cause was established to charge Daniels with accessory after the fact.

