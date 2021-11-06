Two arrested after making counterfeit bills in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man and woman are behind bars after allegedly making and using counterfeit money in Panama City.

Officers said Neal Pollman, 41, was found with multiple personal identification items that did not belong to him, including a Florida driver’s license he allegedly used to book the hotel room he was staying in with Lyndsey Markland, 40.

Markland was found with multiple counterfeit bills.

Police officers performed a search on their hotel room and found more counterfeit bills, partially-made counterfeit bills and tools to make counterfeit money.

Pollman was charged with three counts of uttering a counterfeit bill, possession of counterfeit bills, possession of tools for counterfeiting, counterfeiting a bank bill, possession of personal identification of another person and criminal use of the identification of another person.

Markland was charged with three counts of principal to uttering a counterfeit bill, principal to possession of counterfeit bills, principal to possession of tools for counterfeiting, principal to counterfeiting a bank bill, principal to possession of personal identification of another person and principal to criminal use of the identification of another person.

The two were booked into the Bay County Jail on Friday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100.