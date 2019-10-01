Truck driver arrested after sexual misconduct investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Washington County man was arrested in Arkansas last week and is now facing several charges following an investigation.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators received statements about sexual misconduct between 44-year-old Michael Corbin and a 13-year-old child.
Corbin was arrested September 25, and deputies say he is awaiting extradition to Florida.
He is facing charges of:
- Lewd and lascivious behavior by an offender 18 years of age or older with victim 12 years of age to 16 years of age
- Lewd and lascivious conduct by a person 18 years of age or older
- Distributing obscene material to a minor
- Use of an electronic device to lure child.