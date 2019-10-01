Truck driver arrested after sexual misconduct investigation

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Washington County man was arrested in Arkansas last week and is now facing several charges following an investigation.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators received statements about sexual misconduct between 44-year-old Michael Corbin and a 13-year-old child.

Corbin was arrested September 25, and deputies say he is awaiting extradition to Florida.

He is facing charges of:

  • Lewd and lascivious behavior by an offender 18 years of age or older with victim 12 years of age to 16 years of age
  • Lewd and lascivious conduct by a person 18 years of age or older
  • Distributing obscene material to a minor
  • Use of an electronic device to lure child.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

garden

Thumbnail for the video titled "garden"

fall festival and pumpkin patch

Thumbnail for the video titled "fall festival and pumpkin patch"

Honoring the fallen at Pearl Harbor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honoring the fallen at Pearl Harbor"

Iraq War veteran helps veterans find freedom through Virginia boat club

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iraq War veteran helps veterans find freedom through Virginia boat club"

Service animal helps improve veteran’s quality of life

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service animal helps improve veteran’s quality of life"

D.C. bakery eases veterans’ transition to civilian life – one scone at a time

Thumbnail for the video titled "D.C. bakery eases veterans’ transition to civilian life – one scone at a time"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.