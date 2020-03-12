Trial date set for former Jackson County deputy accused of planting drugs on innocent people

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy is headed to trial and facing more than 70 counts against him.

Zachary Wester was arrested in 2018 and accused of planting drugs on innocent people.

The reported acts date back to 2016.

In January of this year, 23 more counts were filed against Wester, bringing the total number to 76 counts.

He is now headed to trial after a court appearance this week.

According to court records, the court’s schedule for this case is laid out until trial begins.

Wester will have his next appearance on Septemeber 15. There will be multiple motion hearings throughout October as well as a plea cut off day of October 16.

A jury trial will begin November 4 and may continue until November 20.

Wester is facing many different charges including racketeering activity, official misconduct/ misuse of public office, perjury, fabricating physical evidence, possession of controlled substance, false imprisonment and more.