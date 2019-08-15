Trial begins for attempted murder suspect

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Parker police officer was on his normal patrol route on April 10, 2017, when the sound of gunshots caught his attention.

Sergeant David Peavy says he quickly pulled into the parking lot of Parker Elementary, just across the street from the victim’s home.

“As I began to approach the school I could hear a female scream, yelling loudly,” Peavy said.

Peavy says he was quickly approached by two young children who were screaming hysterically.

The kids were two of the victim’s, Topeka Wells, children.

During day one of the jury trial on Thursday, the court heard from Wells, those two children, and many law enforcement officers.

The jury was able to see what led to the shooting.

Police say Sims kicked in the door of Wells’ home in the early morning hours. Then entered the master bedroom where Wells and her three children were sleeping.

“I reached for the light switch above my head and that’s when everything went down,” Wells said.

Wells said Sims had a black gun in his hand.

Wells’ daughter testified in court and says she saw Sims grab her mother by her hair and pulled her out of the room, forcing her outside.

Wells said Sims was in a relationship at the time and share one child. Sims reportedly was accusing Wells of infidelity and during her testimony, said Sims wanted her to take him to the man.

Wells says she knew she just wanted to get away and started to run from the car, then says she felt like rocks were hitting her before she collapsed.

Wells had been shot.

“Once under, right side under my breast. Both sides of my legs. One time in my arm and one time in my back,” Wells said.

Wells was shot five times and says they were able to remove all the bullets from her body except one.

Wells said, “Because they said it would cause more harm to remove it out but it ended up causing harm because it started traveling inside of me and moved into my small intestines.”

The entire incident happened in front of Wells three kids, one daughter who was 11 at the time, her son who was between 8-9 and her three-year-old son.

Sims is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree felony murder with a firearm, armed burglary with an assault or battery with a firearm and attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.

The trial continues on Friday and is expected to finish.