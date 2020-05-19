Traffic stop leads to drug bust

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County man who was stopped by police for a traffic violation had cocaine, pills, marijuana, and $7,000.

According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office:

William Edwards, 26, was pulled over on County Highway 30A after failing to stop at a stop sign. Deputies noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside his white Toyota Tacoma.

After Edwards refused to cooperate with officers, they were forced to detain him and search his vehicle.

The search turned up 14 grams of cocaine, four pounds of marijuana, 50 Xanax pills, 70 alprazolam pills, and more than $7,000 in cash.

Officers also discovered a full alcohol container, six empty alcohol bottles, THC wax, THC vaping oil, and multiple drug paraphernalia.

Edwards was arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edwards was also issued a ticket for failure to stop and a ticket for open container.

He is booked at the Walton County Jail and is awaiting his first appearance.

