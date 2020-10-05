Traffic stop ends in drug arrest

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A traffic stop ended with drug chargest for one bonifay woman on Friday.

A Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted the stop in the area of Highway 177A and John Marsh Road and made contact with the driver, 54-year-old Susan Steverson.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a glass vial that contained methamphetamine. Steverson further advised the deputy that she had a smoking pipe on her person.

The pipe was retrieved and Steverson was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.