Three suspects arrested in connection to February shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a February shooting in Springfield.

On February 22, the Springfield police department responded to the 3800 block of E 6th Street in reference to a shooting.

Once on scene, officers say they found a man with a gun shot wound to the head and a woman who had blunt force trauma to the face.

Both subjects were transported to Bay Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, officers say probable cause was developed to arrest three subjects in connection to

the incident.

Dwight O Barker of Panama City Beach, 20, is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Robbery with a Firearm, and Attempted Felony Murder.

Mark S. Salmon of Panama City Beach, 21, is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Robbery with a Firearm, and Attempted Felony Murder.

Jeremy Leslie of Lynn Haven, 21, is charged with Robbery with a Firearm and Attempted Felony Murder.

They are all in the Bay County Jail awaiting first appearance.