Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Three people arrested in child sex abuse case

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Eric Baker Jr.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three people were arrested this week in a child sex abuse investigation, court records show.

Court records state that Eric Anthony Baker Jr., 33, of the 1000 block of Spring Avenue abused a girl who was between the ages of 12 and 15 years old more than once in 2019 and 2020.

Eric Baker Sr.
Sabrina Dawson

Two other adults, Eric Baker Sr., 55, and Sabrina Dawson, 52, were aware of the abuse but failed to report it to authorities, according to their arrest affidavits. Baker Sr. Dawson and Baker Jr. all live in the same home on Spring Avenue.

Baker Jr. is charged with two counts of sex offense against a child.

Dawson and Baker Sr. are both charged with child neglect and failing to report suspected child abuse.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Averett's Third Grade Class

News 13 This Morning previews Pioneer Day

News 13 This Morning previews Pioneer Day

Hispanic Heritage month comes to an end

Ball fields at Cain Griffin complete

More Local News