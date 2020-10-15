Three people arrested in child sex abuse case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three people were arrested this week in a child sex abuse investigation, court records show.

Court records state that Eric Anthony Baker Jr., 33, of the 1000 block of Spring Avenue abused a girl who was between the ages of 12 and 15 years old more than once in 2019 and 2020.

Eric Baker Sr.

Sabrina Dawson

Two other adults, Eric Baker Sr., 55, and Sabrina Dawson, 52, were aware of the abuse but failed to report it to authorities, according to their arrest affidavits. Baker Sr. Dawson and Baker Jr. all live in the same home on Spring Avenue.

Baker Jr. is charged with two counts of sex offense against a child.

Dawson and Baker Sr. are both charged with child neglect and failing to report suspected child abuse.