PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Three people from Alabama are behind bars after a home invasion robbery Saturday morning.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Moylan Road. Officials said the homeowner left the house with her 22-year-old friend Viridiana Zambrano, leaving two juveniles at the home alone.

In a news release, BCSO said 15 minutes later two armed men with rifles entered the home. They added that 23-year-old Javier Lopez-Ramirez, and 19-year-old Pedro Lopez, used a back door for entry and told the children to lie on the floor.

According to officials, while the suspects searched for valuables a teenager managed to call their mother who then called 911.

When deputies arrived the men were fleeing out the back door. Both were taken into custody.

Investigators said they believe Zambrano was with the two men and helped them gain entry to the home.

Zambrano has been charged with principle to a home invasion. Lopez Ramirez and Lopez both have been charged with invasion robbery.