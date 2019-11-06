Third person arrested in Bay County homicide

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced a third arrest Wednesday after a man was found dead outside his home Sunday.

17-year-old Cristian Solorzano was arrested Tuesday night at the Panavilla Garden Apartments and is facing a murder charge.

Investigators discovered Solorzano was visiting the home of 33-year-old Jesus Ivan Barreiro-Cruz during the time they believe the murder occurred.

Solorzano stated to investigators the shooting had been accidental, however, his description of the incident did not match forensic evidence gathered at the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Alaqua Animal Refuge receives $10,000 check from Safeco

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alaqua Animal Refuge receives $10,000 check from Safeco"

Walton County Sports Complex opens with ribbon-cutting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton County Sports Complex opens with ribbon-cutting"

Bleakley testifies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bleakley testifies"

Bleakley hearing Pt. 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bleakley hearing Pt. 1"

Lawmakers push VA to take 'active role' in tracking scams targeting veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawmakers push VA to take 'active role' in tracking scams targeting veterans"

Tyndall AFB breaks ground on new flyover project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyndall AFB breaks ground on new flyover project"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.