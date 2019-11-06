Third person arrested in Bay County homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced a third arrest Wednesday after a man was found dead outside his home Sunday.

17-year-old Cristian Solorzano was arrested Tuesday night at the Panavilla Garden Apartments and is facing a murder charge.

Investigators discovered Solorzano was visiting the home of 33-year-old Jesus Ivan Barreiro-Cruz during the time they believe the murder occurred.

Solorzano stated to investigators the shooting had been accidental, however, his description of the incident did not match forensic evidence gathered at the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.