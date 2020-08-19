Third arrest made in murder of Chipley resident Charlie Griffin

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has made a third arrest in the murder of Charlie Robert Griffin, 28.

Jestiny Lee Fears (Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

His body was found on the side of the road on the morning of August 13.

Jestiny Lee Fears, 25, of Chipley, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Washington County. Fears is the wife of Joshua Caleb Cumbie who is awaiting extradition from New York for an open count of murder in the death of Griffin.

Jeremy Long, 26, is also charged in the murder.

Fears is being charged with destroying evidence, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and accessory after the fact of a first-degree felony.