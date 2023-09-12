PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Testimony picked up again Tuesday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Michael Harrison Hunt.

The state called 6 more witnesses to the stand before resting their case. These witnesses include forensic experts whose testimony debunked part of the defense’s main argument.

4 Florida Department of Law Enforcement employees were called to the stand to testify, 2 of whom are fingerprint and DNA experts. The defense argues Michael Hunt can’t be placed at the crime scene beyond a reasonable doubt due to varying witness testimony and lack of forensic evidence.

“He’s excluded from being in that house based on DNA?” asked Defense Attorney Philip Massa. “From the sample that I had, yes,” replied DNA expert Jennifer Hatler.

Experts say finger and palm prints and DNA aren’t always left behind by simply touching an object. According to Hatler, prints and DNA are also very fragile. She said they can easily break down if not stored in the proper environment.

“Out in the elements or in a car where, unless it’s in a garage which may be air-conditioned, the sun is going to beat down on the car and that can break down DNA or on any kind of item like something that you may have left outside, like a baseball or bat,” said Hatler. “The DNA is not going to stay on there for very long.”

The state rested its case before lunch recess, then it was the defense’s turn. They questioned their one and only witness, Forensic Photographer and Evidence Documenter Robert Wyman.

Wyman mapped Hunt’s travels between Florida, Georgia, and Alabama on the days leading up to the crime using cellular phone towers. Hunt’s phone last pinged from a tower in Pine Mountain, Georgia before it was disconnected. That’s his last known location before allegedly arriving at the crime scene 4 and a half hours later.

Wyman says it’s possible Hunt traveled from Pine Mountain to the Allen Avenue residence within that time frame to commit the crime.

“Using even your time study, an additional 35 minutes will be had by Mr. Hunt to make that travel,” stated Bay County Prosecutor Peter Overstreet. “Yes. Yes, sir, that’s correct. There was enough time to make that trip,” replied Wyman.

Hunt is accused of shooting 4 people at a home on Allen Avenue in the cove back on April 4th, 2019. 19-year-old Alexandra “Lexie” Elise Peck died from two gunshot wounds. Police say Hunt was trying to kill the people who could testify against him after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges in September 2018.

Closing arguments begin Wednesday morning. Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty if Hunt is convicted.