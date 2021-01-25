Texas man arrested in Bay County on kidnapping charges

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police arrested one person Monday morning after finding a missing juvenile from Harris County, Texas.

Officers say they responded to a local motel to check a report of the victim’s location, where she was found and needed medical attention. According to police, she was robbed and kidnapped from her home in Texas on Sunday.

23-year-old Roaim Shaikh, also from Harris County, Texas, was arrested and charged with sexual battery, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.