Teen murderer seeks new sentence

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teenager sentenced to life in prison more than 20 years ago may not spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Clifton Gilchrist

Rebecca Falcon was back in court Monday morning where the judge will hand down a new sentence.

Falcon was 15-years-old when she and 18-year-old Cliffton Gilchrist murdered 25-year-old taxi driver Richard Phillips.

Both were found guilty and given life sentences after a jury trial found them guilty of the crime in 1999.

However, a decision by the United States Supreme Court in 2012 made juveniles who are serving a life sentence for murder unconstitutional, giving Falcon a second chance at her sentence.

Falcon is now 37.

Rebecca Falcon

During court on Monday morning, Assistant State Attorney Robert Sombathy didn’t call any witnesses to the stand. Instead, he re-entered evidence from the original trial but also entered Falcon’s filed an appeal for clemency document.

Sombathy also read into the record two letters from the victim’s family.

Falcon filed for clemency from the Governor in 2006, where she admitted to shooting Phillips and also a detailed outline of her life.

The document states Falcon was sexually abused many times throughout her life and had started drinking and smoking as young as 13-years-old. One abuse instance reportedly involving Falcon’s step-father. Falcon also admitted to taking her mother’s prescription drugs and taking them in the document.

Falcon wrote in the document she had extremely low self- esteem and just wanted the ones around her to accept her.

The document says on the night of the murder, she was hurt by news of her ex-boyfriend had started seeing someone else. Falcon wrote she drank a whole bottle of whiskey so she could ‘drink her sorrows away.’

She said before she fell asleep, a friend of hers named Bruce Johnson called and asked her to meet him and his friend, Gilchrist.

Gilchrist brought his gun and it wasn’t long before the three started talking about robbing someone, Falcon wrote.

According to the clemency affidavit, Falcon didn’t need to rob anyway and had money but she’s the one who suggested they rob a cab. She wrote she was trying to act braver than she was in front of the two men.

She flagged down the driver. She and Gilchrist got in the car but Johnson rode away on his bike.

When they got to the end of the ride, Falcon wrote she pulled out the gun and put it to his head and said, “I’m sorry to have to do this but give me all your money.”

Falcon wrote in the movies she had seen, the robber gets the money, gets away and no one gets hurt. However, Phillips started swerving and pushed the gas pedal. Falcon says she felt the car jerk and panicked. ‘My biggest mistake was not finding a way out. In my fear, I shot the gun. We crashed into a guard rail,’ Falcon stated in the document.

She then wrote she was walking down a highway and someone saw her, picked her up and took her home.

Falcon’s grandmother, Elaine Cropper, took the stand on Monday morning and says her granddaughter was in her bed at 5:00 a.m. when she woke up to go walking.

Cropper says Falcon never drank while she had been living with her. Falcon moved in with Cropper earlier that year.

Cropper says her granddaughter was always home and never gave her any trouble.

Another person who took the stand Monday is Falcon’s biological father, Ernest.

He was living in California with his wife when the shooting happened and hadn’t been given the opportunity to see his daughter that much in the years before, he testified.

During his testimony though, E. Falcon said he was able to see Rebecca the summer before this but he noticed she had drastically changed.

“She had changed. Her mannerisms were different, her clothing was different. She had cigarettes and she was a 15-year-old kid and she had cigarettes,” he said.

He testified he was never told about any of the negative things going on in his daughter’s life until after she had been incarcerated.

“Not until after things happened and even a few years after, I started hearing about incidents of sexual abuse and things like that. I didn’t know about drug abuse. I didn’t know about the alcoholism. None of that stuff was common knowledge to us.”

While the family members revealed the life Falcon was dealt with growing up, many people also took the stand to share how far she has come while in prison.

Program leaders took the stand and all said Falcon never gave them issues, she has grown to be respected and trusted throughout the prison and serves in many different leadership roles.

The different individuals say Falcon has completed many rehabilitation programs and now commits herself to helping other inmates heal and grow as well.

One of those women is Joyce Gilpin who works at the Florida Women’s Reception Center and met Falcon back in the early 2000s.

“I’ve seen her grow from a 15-year-old kid to mature and respectful. A woman that is wise now. She’s trusted. Trustworthy. I can’t say enough good things about her,” Gilpin said.

The proceedings continue on Tuesday morning.