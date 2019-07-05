SWAT Team called for armed domestic dispute

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. – Thursday, the Springfield Police Department responded to a “domestic violence incident,” first speaking to the victim at a separate location then driving to the suspect’s home in the 800 block of Transmitter Road.

According to reports, the suspect, 45-year-old Christopher Eugene Cooper initially answered deputies through the door of his home, but refused to open it.

They were taking Cooper’s statement on the incident when they heard him charging a shotgun.

Cooper stopped responding to deputies after charging the shotgun.

More deputies arrived on the scene, including Bay County’s SWAT Team.

They used negotiating tactics with Cooper until he eventually came out of his home.

He was immediately taken into custody and taken to Bay County Jail, where he now faces multiple charges.