SVU investigation leads to child pornography arrest

Crime

by: Jessica Ayers

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sana Rosa Beach man was arrested on Wednesday for soliciting a minor and possession of child pornography, officials said.

According to The Walton County Sheriff’s Office:

After receiving multiple reports of a user uploading child pornography, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit conducted an online investigation into Christopher Owens, 34.

On March 12, the Walton Count SVU, Department of Homeland Security, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement searched the 200 block of Maddox Street in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida where Owens was arrested on scene.

He was charged with 26 counts of possession of child pornography, nine counts of transmitting harmful material to minors, using a computer to seduce/solicit a minor, and the use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

