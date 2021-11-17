Suspicious motorcyclist leads to felony arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were arrested and charged after Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies noticed a suspicious motorcyclist in the area of Compass Lake in the Hills around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Gabriel Reece was taken into custody for a violation of probation warrant, fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as traffic citations.

The driver of the motorcycle, Angela Ragan, was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude and an expired driver’s license over one year.

Deputies said the motorcycle did not have a license plate and after attempting to make a traffic stop, the suspect failed to comply.

The suspect later left the motorcycle and fled on foot into a wooded area. The K-9 Tracking Unit was requested and deployed.

After the K-9 found the suspected vehicle, a traffic stop was conducted and the passenger of the vehicle was determined to be the fleeing suspect.