Suspicious motorcyclist leads to felony arrest

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were arrested and charged after Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies noticed a suspicious motorcyclist in the area of Compass Lake in the Hills around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Gabriel Reece was taken into custody for a violation of probation warrant, fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as traffic citations.

The driver of the motorcycle, Angela Ragan, was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude and an expired driver’s license over one year.

Deputies said the motorcycle did not have a license plate and after attempting to make a traffic stop, the suspect failed to comply.

The suspect later left the motorcycle and fled on foot into a wooded area. The K-9 Tracking Unit was requested and deployed.

After the K-9 found the suspected vehicle, a traffic stop was conducted and the passenger of the vehicle was determined to be the fleeing suspect.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

U.S. Officials search for child trafficking ring in Enterprise

Judge Don Sirmons death

House and Senate look to next legislative items before end of year

DUI technology mandate could save lives

Jackson County tutor expresses school resource concerns

More Local News

Don't Miss